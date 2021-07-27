A crash in Burton claimed the life of a motorcyclist while another driver was taken to the hospital.
On Monday, July 26 at 8:06 p.m., police responded to the 4000 block of Davison Road for the crash. When police arrived on the scene, they found a black and red Honda motorcycle on the ground and a maroon Buick Lesabre in the entrance of a local business.
Witnesses told police the motorcycle was traveling east on Davison Road at high speeds. The Buick was facing west and turned left into the business. Police said the motorcycle then struck the Buick on the passenger side.
Burton Police say the motorcyclist, 38-year-old Christopher Watson, of Flint, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Buick was taken to Hurley Medical Center for minor injuries.
Watson was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and police believe speed was a factor in the incident.
