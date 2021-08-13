A motorcyclist lost his life after deputies say a driver failed to stop, causing a crash in Tuscola County.
It happened on Aug. 12 at 7:19 p.m. in Almer Township when a 39-year-old man from Unionville was traveling northbound on Colling Road on his 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle and struck a 2006 Chevrolet trailblazer that failed to stop on Akron Road, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.
The motorcyclist died from his injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the sheriff’s office said. The at-fault driver, as the sheriff’s office states, is a 77-year-old woman from Bad Axe. She was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.
Tuscola County deputies were assisted by Michigan State Police, Mobile Medical Response, and the Caro Fire Department. The sheriff’s office is handling the ongoing investigation.
