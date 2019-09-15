Authorities say one man died and four other people were hurt in an accident involving several motorcycles in eastern Michigan.
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Sunday that the man who died lost control of his motorcycle while transitioning from blacktop to gravel on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased rider is a 56-year-old man from Southgate. His name was not released.
A 59-year-old female passenger was critically injured and taken to a hospital.
The sheriff's office said nearby motorcyclists tried not to hit the first rider but also lost control of their motorcycles.
Three men -- a 43-year-old from Westland, a 31-year-old from Allen Park and a 43-year-old from Gwinn -- also were taken to hospitals for treatment. More detail about their conditions was not released.
