A motorcyclist was killed Friday night in Saginaw County after a crash with an asphalt truck.
Just after 10 p.m. Friday Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 10000 block of Albee Road in Albee Township for a report of a crash.
When deputies got to the scene, they found a motorcycle and a Rygda Asphalt truck involved in the crash.
Deputies said the asphalt truck, driven by an 18-year-old Saginaw man was headed northbound on Albee Road while the motorcycle, ridden by a 62-year-old Burt man, was headed southbound.
It’s unclear who crossed the centerline, according to deputies. But the two collided.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver wasn’t injured.
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.
