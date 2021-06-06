The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a collision between a car and a motorcycle near Ainsworth Road outside of Unionville.
Both vehicles were traveling south on M-24 around 10 p.m. Saturday June 5, when a car struck a motorcycle from behind.
The motorcycle was attempting to turn into a driveway when it was hit, according to authorities.
The driver of the car called 911 and started CPR. The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene.
MSP, ACW Ambulance and Unionville Fire assisted on the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.