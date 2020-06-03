A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash with a vehicle in Marlette Township.
Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a call about the crash at 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2 on M-53 near Reynolds Road.
The investigation shows that a 2010 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, driven by a 73-year-old Brown City man and a 60-year-old Brown City woman riding passenger, was southbound on M-53.
According to the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the pick-up truck tried to make a U-turn to head north but did not see a 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle that was also southbound on M-53.
The Kawasaki struck the Colorado pick-up and the motorcyclist, a 47-year-old man from Sandusky, was ejected, the sheriff's office said..
He was taken to Marlette Regional Hospital by Marlette EMS and was later transferred to Flint Hurley Hospital by Flight Care. The motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet.
The man and woman inside the Colorado were not injured and were believed to be wearing seatbelts.
Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in this crash.
The names of those involved are being withheld while the investigation continues.
Deputies were assisted by the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Team, Marlette Police Department, Brown City Police Department, Michigan State Police, and Marlette Fire Department.
