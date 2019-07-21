A motorcyclist is recovering after he was thrown off his bike following a crash.
Deputies from the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the crash on M-25, near Richmondville Road in Forester Township, at about 5:20 p.m. on Friday, Jul 19.
Investigators said a 64-year-old man from Croswell lost control of his 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he crashed into a ditch and struck several trees.
The motorcycle overturned three times and ejected the driver.
He was treated on the scene by Sanilac EMS and then taken to Deckerville Hospital.
The driver was wearing a helmet and currently, authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office is handling the ongoing investigation.
