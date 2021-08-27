A man is in critical condition after crashing into construction equipment in the city of Flint.
The crash happened on Friday, Aug. 27 at 4:20 a.m. on W. Pierson Road, near Susan Street. A man on a yellow Honda motorcycle was heading westbound on W. Pierson Road when he crashed into construction equipment in a closed road area, according to the on-scene investigation.
The victim, 27-year-old Jalon Lamar Tarver, was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition. It’s unclear if speed, alcohol, or drugs were contributing factors in the crash, the Flint Police Department said.
While the investigation continues, anyone with more information is asked to call Det. Randy Matteson at 810-237-6816 or to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
