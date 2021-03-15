A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash in Flint.
It happened on Robert T. Longway Boulevard and Chavez Drive on Sunday, March 14 at 4:07 a.m.
According to the investigation by Flint Police, a blue Honda motorcycle was eastbound on Robert T. Longway and struck the side of a black Chevrolet, which was southbound on Chavez Drive.
The motorcyclist, 47-year-old Robert Lewis Bryant, sustained head trauma and was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition. His next of kin has been notified.
Police believe speed, alcohol, or drugs were factors in this crash. While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information on this crash is asked to call Det. Sgt. Randy Matteson at 810-237-6816. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
