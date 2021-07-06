A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash on the Fourth of July.
It happened shortly before 10 p.m. at Hamilton Avenue and North Street in Flint, and involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.
The driver of the motorcycle, 45-year-old Oran Shantel Green, was listed in critical condition. The occupants of the vehicle were in good condition, Flint Police said.
Police do not believe alcohol, drugs or speed were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.
If you have any information, contact Det. Sgt. Randy Matteson at 810-237-6818 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
