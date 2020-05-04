A 27-year-old man was injured while riding his motorcycle after he crashed into a Jeep Wrangler.
It happened about 7:45 p.m. in the 6000 block of Mortimer Line Road in Sanilac County's Worth Township on Sunday, May 3.
William Matthews, 27, of Port Huron, was riding a 1999 Honda motorcycle southbound in a field when it crashed into a 2013 Jeep Wrangler, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office said.
The Wrangler, which was being driven by 27-year-old Jonathon Marchand, of Port Huron, had been traveling southbound in a field and then turned eastbound, the sheriff's office said, adding that's when the crash happened.
Matthews was treated on scene and then transported to McLaren-Port Huron for further treatment.
Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor.
