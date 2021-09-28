A motorcyclist is recovering in the hospital after a crash in Bay City.
It happened on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 8:20 p.m. on Veterans Memorial Bridge. A 19-year-old man from Linwood was on a motorcycle heading west on the bridge.
The motorcyclist was passing a car when he hit the median, sending him into the eastbound lanes, according to the Bay City Public Safety Department.
The 19-year-old had a few broken bones with non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, the public safety department said.
Speed may have been a factor in the crash. No other injuries were reported.
