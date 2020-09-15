A motorcycle driver was killed after a crash in Isabella County.
Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene at Vandecar and Herrick roads just before noon on Tuesday.
The driver of a pickup truck was headed southbound on Vandecar when he turned in front of another man riding a motorcycle, deputies said.
The driver of the motorcycle hit the side of the truck, according to deputies.
When first responders got to the scene the motorcyclist, a 74-year-old Lake was already dead.
The driver of the truck was uninjured.
