A motorcyclist is dead after colliding head-on with a vehicle in Isabella County.
Deputies were sent to Mission and Herrick roads in Vernon Township for the crash on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 2:27 p.m.
When first responders arrived, they found a 36-year-old motorcyclist unresponsive and in cardiac arrest.
Investigators learned a 72-year-old man from Vernon was in a Pontiac Vibe when he stopped at the sign on Herrick Road facing east.
He was going to turn left to head north and went into the intersection.
According to the sheriff’s office, the Pontiac driver did not see the motorcyclist southbound on Mission Road, then the motorcycle collided head-on with the Pontiac Vibe.
The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital in Clare where he was pronounced dead.
The Pontiac driver did not sustain any injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
