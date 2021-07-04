A man and a woman are recovering in the hospital after a deer came into the path of their motorcycle.
On Saturday, July 3 at 9:45 p.m., Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a call about the crash in Flynn Township.
A 2020 Harley Davidson Street Glide, driven by a 21-year-old man from Croswell, was eastbound on Marlette Road when the driver struck a deer, according to the initial investigation.
The motorcycle then fell to its left side and skidded into the south ditch on the road. The 21-year-old driver and the 20-year-old woman from Croswell fell off the motorcycle and landed in the roadway.
Both riders were taken to Marlette Regional Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Alcohol was not a factor in this crash, according to the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office. Marlette EMS and the Brown City Fire Department were also sent to the scene.
