Saginaw police and fire departments are responding to a motorcycle accident.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch paged it out at about 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, June 2.
Responders were sent to Houghton Avenue and North Woodbridge Street for the accident.
Police on the scene told TV5 the motorcyclist miss the turn they were trying make at the intersection.
No other vehicles were involved in this accident.
The motorcyclist sustained minor injuries.
Central dispatch previously paged out a subject was struck by a vehicle.
