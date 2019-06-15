Hundreds of motorcyclists gather in Mid-Michigan for a charity event to remember a man killed in a hunting accident.
“He was a good person. He helped people out, he was always there for people and now they’re all here for him,” said Justin’s mom, Theresa Schurman.
Justin Buetel, of Sanford, died on the opening day of the firearm hunting season in 2018.
Buetel was on his family’s private land in Antrim County when he was shot by a nearby hunter.
Now, seven months later the master motorcycle mechanic was honored with a memorial bike run.
“In setting it all up and getting it all going we heard so many good stories about Justin, so it makes you feel good. It’s turning a tragedy into something good,” Schurman said.
Buetel’s family along with help from the American Legion’s Stanford Post organized the bike run. All proceeds from the run are going towards a scholarship fund for an up-and-coming motorcycle mechanic at MMI in Arizona.
“I think that’s really neat, that’s a wonderful thing. She asked us to do this and it’s a good thing and a good cause,” said Director of American Legion Riders, Tom Talbot.
More than 100 motorcyclists registered for the run. It included dinner and a raffle.
“He would feel good about that and he would be so excited that his name will live on and his legacy in this scholarship,” Schurman said.
Their goal is to fund more scholarships in the future, creating mechanics that were known for their craft like Justin.
“We’re going to keep it and keep the scholarship in his name by continuing this event and some other events that we’ll be doing,” Schurman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.