All lanes are back open after a vehicle fire closed southbound I-75 south over the Zilwaukee Bridge.
Just before 3 p.m. crews were called to a motorhome on fire on I-75 south in Saginaw County.
Officials had blocked all the lanes on southbound I-75 just south of I-675, closing the Zilwaukee Bridge in that direction.
