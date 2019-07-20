A motorist has died and a state police trooper was injured in a three-vehicle crash north of Lansing.
The trooper was headed to a retail fraud complaint about 8 p.m. Friday when the patrol car collided with a semi-trailer in DeWitt Township. One of those vehicles then struck a third vehicle, killing that driver.
Police say the trooper suffered minor injuries. The truck's driver was unhurt.
State police Lt. Darren Green tells the Lansing State Journal that an accident reconstruction team will review the crash and investigators will look at any available video and in-car technology, and speak with witnesses.
