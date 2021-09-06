As the holiday weekend winds down millions of motorists are heading home.
"It's been actually pretty good. Yeah, no issues, it's moving,” said Brenda Vance.
Many motorists navigated stop and go traffic on southbound I-75 in Bay County. They also packed rest stops. That's where TV5 found Samantha Carignane. She's coming to grips with the unofficial end of summer.
"It's bittersweet. We've done a lot of traveling so it's kind of nice to get back into a routine, but you know I love the summer and we travel the whole time,” Carignane said.
MDOT spokesperson Jocelyn Garza said traffic congestion has picked up on most southbound routes, and she said it will be a while before some drivers can move at posted speeds.
“So around eight or nine o'clock is when we'll really start to see congestion start to lighten up,” Garza said.
In the meantime, Garza is urging motorists to be aware of their surroundings.
“The last thing that we can afford to have happen is a crash in any of our roadways but especially a work zone where you already got less lane capacity that's available,” Garza said.
Even though at times traffic can be a little slow going, travelers said it's all part of the experience of making summertime memories.
“Yeah, I think so for the kids. Especially you know the young kids they like doing the camping and all that,” one traveler said.
“We like traveling and the traffic is really not that bad,” another traveler said.
Vance said it's heartbreaking that summer is over, but she's quick to point out that Michigan is a place for all seasons.
“I'm looking forward to the fall. A little bit cooler temperatures is always a good thing. It gives you another opportunity to get out and see other parts of Michigan,” Vance said.
