Most fourth of July festivities have wrapped up, and that mean many are on their way home and the roads are packed, but motorists may not be feeling what you’d think.
“It is going pretty good, it’s a lot more driving on the road than we normally deal with when we come up, but it’s fine,” lady said.
Lessye Lee is driving south to her home in Detroit. She’s not alone. The southbound lanes of I-75 and I-675 are packed with travelers heading to their destinations.
“I think everybody should, you know, everybody is relaxed. We’re happy, we’re able to go out and enjoy some family and everybody is relaxed. We’re on the way home, just smooth sailing,” Lee said.
Michigan Department of Transportation spokesperson Jocelyn Hall said that motorists that are dealing with congestion, need to pack their patience.
“We want to make sure that everybody is driving as safely as they possibly can because the last thing that we want is to take an already congested roadway and put it at an absolute standstill because there is a crash,” Hall said.
Hall said a crash or disabled vehicle can add hours to a long slow drive for others. She said traffic volumes are normal for a holiday weekend.
Hall believes scenes like this will be the norm for a few more hours.
“I would expect that, we’re going to see some congestion on all southbound routes until 9:30 or 10:00 p.m. tonight,” Hall said.
As for Lee, she’s looking forward to seeing Motown soon.
“It would be wonderful to get home and just relax,” Lee said.
