Motown Records is launching two new programs designed to boost musicians and music technology startups in its hometown.
The company, which started in Detroit in 1959 and moved to Los Angeles in 1972, on Thursday announced the creation of the Motown Musician Acceleratorand gBETA Musictech . Collaborators include the Motown Museum, TechTown Detroit and gener8tor.
The musician program, launching this summer, seeks four artists or acts for the 12-week program. They will receive coaching, industry introductions and a $20,000 grant. Public workshops also are planned.
Five Detroit-area startups also will be chosen for the seven-week business development program, joining five others from elsewhere. They will work with entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders and experts to grow their businesses.
The company founded by Berry Gordy marks its 60th anniversary this year.
