The Gorman Science Building on Mott Community College’s main campus is closed for the remainder of the day on Jan. 22.
The building is closed due to a potential chemical spill.
All classes and activities scheduled to take place in the Gorman building are cancelled.
A remediation team is expected on campus to assess the situation.
College officials expect to update the college on Jan. 22 about the condition.
There is no further information at this time.
