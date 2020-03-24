Mott Community College is helping area hospitals with donations to fight the coronavirus.
Multiple departments within the college are donating items to all three hospitals in the Flint area.
The Health Sciences Department is lending ventilators used for demonstrations and learning at the college.
The Health Sciences and Mathematics departments are donating classroom and lab supplies including:
- 1000 nurse bouffant caps
- 500 shoe covers
- 12 sterile drapes
- 700 masks with paper ties
- 250 masks with shields
- 30 tubs of sanitary wipes
- More 15,000 pairs of nitrile gloves
- More than 1,500 pairs of vinyl gloves
The college is also hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross and Hurley Medical Center. It’s being held between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on March 27 in the Event Center on the main Flint campus.
(1) comment
wonderful!
