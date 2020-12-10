Hundreds of students have already been approved for tuition free education at a Mid-Michigan college.
Through the Futures for Frontliners program, more 900 local frontline workers have already applied and been approved for the funds at Mott Community and there's still time to apply.
The Futures for Frontliners program was announced in April 2020 by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to help essential workers who are working through the COVID-19 pandemic get a higher education.
Another 3,800 applicants have a pending status with 1,600 of those just waiting for confirmation through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
“We want to help these individuals get through the process to enable them to enroll for the Winter Semester,” Jon Calderwood, Executive Director of Enrollment Management at MCC.
The deadline to apply is December 31, 2020.
MCC is holding virtual information sessions.
You can join on the following dates and times:
- Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Dec. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Dec. 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Dec. 29 form 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
