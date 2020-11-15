Mott Community College is moving backward its COVID-19 reopening plan.
Starting Friday, Nov. 20 all nonessential employees will start working remotely.
Any students with in-person classes will be notified by their instructors about the next steps.
The move comes as COVID-19 cases surge across Michigan.
“Mott Community College will comply with all state requirements that are in place to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, “ said MCC President, Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea. “We believe it is incumbent upon us as a leader in the Flint, Genesee County, and mid-Michigan communities to abide by what state law and medical expertise require and recommend. We do this to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors.”
