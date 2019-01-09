Mott Community College received a gift of more than $2.1 million from residents to establish a perpetual trust in their names at the college.
MCC received the gift from Dewaine V. and Jana B. Robinson’s trust, which is the second perpetual trust at the college. The first was a gift from the William S. Ballenger Trust in 1951.
“This tremendous gift from the Robinson Trust will enable us to provide much-needed support for our students,” said Lennetta Coney, President of the FMCC.
Dewaine V. Robinson and his wife Jana B. Robinson were both Flint natives who believed in giving back to the community.
Dewaine was a pharmacist and business owner who was committed to his profession. He was involved in both the Michigan Pharmacists Association and the Genesee County Pharmacists Association. He also served on the Boards of Ferris State, Health Plus, and PSI. Dewaine was co-founder of a computer billing company.
Jana attended MCC, then called Flint Junior College, and worked in the Registrar’s office before working with her husband in their pharmacy businesses as an accountant.
Funds from the Robinson perpetual trust will be available to the College beginning with the Fall Semester 2019.
