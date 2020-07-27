Mott Community College (MCC) announced its plans for students to return to campus this fall.
Using CDC standards to prevent the spread of COVID-19, college facilities will reopen with a five-phase plan.
Students can take advantage of online, hybrid, and in-person classes this fall.
“As a College community, we are taking a slow and intentional five-phase approach to reopening our in-person operations after tele-learning and tele-working since mid-March,” said Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea, MCC President. “This five-phase approach means most of the MCC workforce and students will continue to work and learn remotely for the summer months. During each phase, we will be deliberate in reducing risk for employees, students, on-site partners, and visitors as the college reopens for the new normal in September.”
MCC said it is offering more classes completely online or in a hybrid model because of safety protocols.
In-person classes will use recorded and live broadcast video lectures, smaller class sizes that will allow for social distancing, and the classrooms will be cleaned frequently during class changes throughout the day, according to MCC.
Anyone visiting the main campus or MCC Branch Centers is asked to assess their health before coming to the facilities.
The college said it will provide personal protective equipment for employees and students, or they can use their own based on CDC standards.
Employees, students, and onsite partners will need to complete reopening training and department-required safety training before they return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.