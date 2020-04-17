The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation has made two grants, totaling $160,000, to help healthcare workers in Genesee County.
The University of Michigan-Flint will receive $100,000 to keep its residence hall open to healthcare workers from Genesee County hospitals at no cost to them.
A $60,000 grant will allow the Freedom Center Church to buy more than 5,000 meals from Flint restaurants and have them delivered to local hospital workers.
“Our health care heroes are putting their lives on the line to keep other people safe and healthy,” said Ridgway White, Mott Foundation president and CEO. “We hope these grants will help to support them and also show our deep appreciation for what they’re doing for the community.”
U of M-Flint is currently hosting close to 30 healthcare professionals in the First Street Residence Hall.
The university plans to use 30 to 60 rooms per night for healthcare workers through June 7.
The Mott Foundation said the grant will help with the cost of hiring a company that specializes in disinfecting services and biohazard cleaning to make sure the rooms are safe after each stay.
It will also fund linens, towels, and building maintenance.
"Providing a safe, clean space for these health care heroes during the pandemic is a great honor, and we are proud to open one of our residence halls for this important purpose," said UM–Flint Chancellor Deba Dutta. "The steadfast partnership of the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation makes it possible for UM-Flint to fulfill its mission of service to the community at this critical time."
Healthcare professionals interested can sign up on the university’s website or by calling (810) 237-6571.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.