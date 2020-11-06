The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation donated thousands of dollars to help repair seniors’ homes in Flint.
The Genesee County Habitat for Humanity received $121,406 for the effort.
“We’re excited to see work beginning on projects residents told us were important to them,” said Ridgway White, president and CEO of the Mott Foundation. “And our support for strengthening neighborhoods won’t stop here. We’ll be announcing more of these grants soon, and we’ll continue to seek input from Flint residents about their priorities for their neighborhoods and the community as a whole.”
In August, the foundation announced it would fully fund seven neighborhood projects and partially fund an eighth project, totaling out to $1 million in help.
Flint residents voted between July 28 and Aug. 11 on how to use the funds to strengthen their neighborhoods.
For a full list of projects that will be funded, visit focusonflint.org/updates.
Eligible repairs include health or code-related fixes such as roofs, structural damage, porch, repair, electric, plumbing, HVAC, handicap accessibility, siding, exterior paint, weatherization, or energy efficiency upgrades, depending on available funding.
To receive funding, an applicant must be:
A Flint resident who owns the home they live in
At least 60-years-old
At or under 120% of the area median income based on household size
“Helping seniors who want to stay in their homes is critical to maintaining the fabric of a neighborhood,” said Thomas Hutchison, executive director of Genesee County Habitat for Humanity. “Often they are the ones who built that community, the ones who fixed the flat tire on your bike when you were younger, the ones who connected neighbors to each other, the advocates for the park down the block, and the ones who choked down your too-sweet lemonade at 50 cents a cup. At the end of the day, it’s the least we can do.”
More information on the program can be found at geneseehabitat.org/home-repair.html or by calling (810) 766-9089 ext. 213.
