The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation intends to grant two million face masks to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to help the Flint community prevent the spread of COVID-19.
So far, nearly 300,000 masks have been delivered to the food bank. They project an additional 700,000 will be delivered by the end of June with the remaining masks to come shortly after.
The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan will begin distributing masks to help centers, nonprofit organizations and the City of Flint. The city will distribute masks to small businesses and faith-based organization.
“As organizations begin to reopen in Michigan, it is vital that proper health and safety measures are still followed to ensure all members of our community stay safe,” said Kara Ross, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan. “The COVID-19 outbreak has stretched the resources of service-providing organizations everywhere. We are grateful for the support from the Mott Foundation. These masks will keep volunteers and essential workers safe. And it’s one less item that organizations in the Flint area have to worry about acquiring as they serve those in need.”
Nonprofits in Flint that need face masks for their staff and volunteers should contact Stephanie Markland from the food bank at (810) 396-0253.
"When we mask up, we save lives," Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. "We appreciate the Mott Foundation's support and commitment being shown once again to the residents of Flint. These face masks will be a vital tool for our community to be able to reactivate fully and safely."
“We want to help all members of the community stay healthy,” said Ridgway White, president and CEO of the Mott Foundation. “Public health experts advise that, in addition to washing hands, wearing masks is one of the best ways we can help prevent the spread of the virus. It’s something simple that most of us can do to protect each other and keep Flint moving forward safely.”
