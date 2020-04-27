The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation gave Flint Community Schools a $163,000 grant to expand access to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant allows the district to purchase the technology needed to deliver educational content to its students while remote learning, the foundation said in a press release on April 27.
The grant will be used to purchase 800 mobile WiFi hot spots and 1,500 Mobile Guard applications, which provide content filtering to keep students safe while online.
“This technology is necessary to ensure students are still learning and part of a community even when they can’t physically be in a classroom,” said Ridgway White, president and CEO of the Mott Foundation. “We know an access gap exists, and we hope this grant gets us a step closer to eliminating it.”
Students and families in the school district are being contacted at least twice a week for learning and emotional support.
“School buildings may be closed for the remainder of the school year, but educating our students and personally connecting with them each day remains our priority,” Interim Superintendent Anita Steward said. “We are incredibly grateful for the support of community partners like the Mott Foundation. During these challenging times, we will continue to explore opportunities to ensure our students have access to learning materials necessary for their academic growth."
The district has spent nearly $700,000 under its COVID-19 response plan for remote learning.
