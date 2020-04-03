The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation approved a $200,000 emergency grant for the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
The money will be used to purchase and distribute food for the most underserved populations in Flint and Genesee County, the foundation said in a press release on April 3.
The grant will allow the food bank to provide about 1.2 million meals to those in need in Flint and Genesee County, the foundation said.
“The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the well-being of Flint and Genesee County is still evolving, but it’s clear that more people will need help getting adequate food,” said Ridgway White, president and CEO of the Mott Foundation. “This grant will support the great work the Food Bank does to help ensure no one in our community has to go hungry.”
The food bank will deliver the food purchased with the grant to nine distribution sites in the community.
“Our team at the Food Bank quickly adapts and responds in times of crisis,” said Kara Ross, president and CEO. “We would not be able to modify our operations and expand our services so quickly without the support of partners like the Mott Foundation. During this extraordinary time, our community will continue to work together to help neighbors and provide vital services to those who are struggling with hunger.”
Residents in need can search the food bank's website to find the closet pantry closet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.