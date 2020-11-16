The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation is making some big strides to help students learn during the COVID-19 pandemic.
So, this is about making sure that all the equipment is up to date,” said Charles Stewart Mott Foundation President and CEO Ridgway White. “We’re granting $1 million to Flint Community Schools to close the digital divide for students in Flint.”
White says the funds will be used to help students and families stay connected with educational, afterschool, community education, and health and wellness resources.
And a lot of tech resources.
“It’s a grant for computers, 1,200 computer laptops, 600 iPads, and probably most importantly, 1,400 mobile hotspots which will allow kids to access the internet from wherever they are.”
The grant also will be used to upgrade decades-old wireless access points in the district’s schools and its administration building. This will allow school staff, as well as staff operating YouthQuest and community education programs to have more reliable internet access within the schools.
“The Flint Community Schools largely rose to the challenge with existing equipment. But as the pandemic grows on, we need to ensure that equipment is upgraded, and is all uniform so that every kid has the right equipment to access classes. It’s to really ensure that this learning continues regardless of the environment.”
