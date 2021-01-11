Mott Community Colleges will meet as scheduled Tuesday after a network issued canceled classes on Monday.
On their Facebook page, Mott said a “computer network security incident” caused the cancellation of classes.
Mott said they are still working to bring all their applications online after the incident. They are working with an outside expert to investigate the issue.
Mott students and employees will have access to email, phones, Canvas and Zoom while they continue to investigate.
Students are asked to monitor their email and Mott social media for updates.
