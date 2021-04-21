Mott Community College is teaming up with another Michigan university offering programs for pre-med undergraduate students.
The agreement between the schools will enhance experiences and give students several paths into the medical field.
“It’s really meant to help students have an assurance who want to go on and have a medical career,” said Kevin Asman, with Mott Community College.
Mott announced a new agreement with Michigan State University for pre-med undergraduate students. Asman is the assistant vice president for academic affairs at Mott. He said this agreement ensures Mott students will be able to take part in MSU's early assurance admittance program.
“That allows students to apply for medical school admittance at the end of their sophomore, beginning of their junior year and get a guaranteed response about their acceptance,” Asman said.
The agreement, initially signed last November, also gives an opportunity for enhanced experiences. Providing a pathway for students who want to go into the medical field and come from disadvantaged backgrounds.
“Really gifted students at Mott, and we have a lot of them, have the opportunity before they’re even admitted to the MSU program to work with MSU faculty and advisors and students on medical related projects, community projects and community events,” Asman said.
MSU's Interim Dean of College of Human Medicine Aron Sousa said getting into medical school is quite competitive. This year alone they've received thousands of applications
“We had 11,300 apply for 190 spots,” Sousa said. “We want to make sure that everybody has an opportunity to be ready for that.”
The program became official this week. Mott is hoping it'll be a permanent part of their college experience.
