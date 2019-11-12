No everyone is annoyed by all the snow on the ground this fall.
“Skiers are ready to ski when the snow is on the ground,” said Mark Tibbitts, general manager at Mount Holly.
That time is already here as Mount Holly is officially open for the season!
In fact, it's the earliest they've ever opened because well, look around.
“It sets the mood,” he said. “We can make snow till we're blue in the face and be the only white spot in a 200-mile radius, but once the natural snow comes that's a signal of ‘let's go skiing.’”
On top of all that natural snow, employees are busy making even more.
Tibbitts says they're way ahead of schedule.
“We used to target thanksgiving as show time, but it seems to be creeping earlier,” he said.
The early opening bringing some hope, after a rough 2018 season.
“Last year threw us curve balls all the way through the season,” Tibbitts said. “First, we were too warm, then no snow, then lots of rain and then February was super cold.
Tibbitts is hoping the strong winter predicted for this year can make up for last year.
“I’m always looking for the next one, that its better than the last one,” he said.
