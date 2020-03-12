Central Michigan University, among other colleges and universities across the state, are empty, and will be for the coming weeks, and businesses around the university are bracing for the impact.
"You know, I'm hoping it's not going to be a big change for us," said Stacy Rabish, the manager of The Bird Bar and Grill in Mount Pleasant.
The Bird Bar and Grill is open, but manager Stacy Rabish understands that some people might be reluctant to visit because of coronavirus fears.
"It's a little slower tonight, but I think that is because people are a little afraid, and I think once this hype kind of passes a little bit, I think we'll be back to normal," said Rabish.
However, some students at the university said they're not sure how well online only classes will work.
"It's hard for me to imagine how we're going to do that online," said CMU grad student Regan Schaeffer.
Schaeffer said her cultural theory courses require both reading and in-class discussion.
Some educators said they can make do without face to face interaction.
"I'm totally prepared for it because I also teach english composition online already," said professor Paul Anderson.
Anderson said he understands not all classes will have the same benefit.
"Classes that are really oriented around student interaction, they're going to lose a lot when they go to the online format," said Anderson. "And a lot of those professors to be honest, I don't think many of them teach online so this is going to be a transition for them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.