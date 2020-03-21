Mount Pleasant is closing its city buildings to only provide critical services at this time.
Critical services include police, fire, airport operations, water and wastewater services. Other city staff will be monitoring emails and phone calls in an attempt to answer urgent inquiries.
City parks remain open at this time, but park restrooms are closed. City trash pick-up is still taking place, although curbside recycling has been suspended.
The city said they will evaluate the closing of these services on a week basis.
