The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury crash on July 30 at approximately 2:30 p.m.
Police say a 14-year-old Mount Pleasant male was driving a dirt bike and failed to stop on Koylette Road at a stop sign. A 14-year-old Marlette male driving a 2011 Ram eastbound on Mayville Road struck the dirt bike at the intersection.
The driver of the bike suffered injuries and was treated on the scene by Marlette EMS and Marlette Fire and transported to a nearby hospital, according to police.
The dirt bike driver was not wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation.
