Emagine Entertainment has started the process of remodeling or upgrading four former Goodrich theaters across three states, including Quality 10 in Kochville Township, with the goal of making them "state of the art."
Emagine began managing the four theaters in September 2020 after Goodrich Quality Theaters went bankrupt that same year.
“All four of these theaters were good performers for the former operator," said Emagine Chairman Paul Glantz. "We will turn them into great theaters- facilities that guests will love based on all the enhancements we have planned."
The Quality 10 theater in Kochville Township started in 1997 under the name Cinema Hollywood. It's now undergoing about $1 million in lobby and concession renovations including four new Coke Freestyle machines, three self-serve frozen carbonated beverage dispensers and a new ticketing kiosk. The renovations are expected be complete soon.
The three other theaters undergoing renovations are in Batavia, Illinois as well as Portage and Noblesville, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.