On Sept. 3, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced gyms across the state can reopen next week.
She also announced bowling alleys may open, but only for organized leagues with limited guests.
Bo Goergen, executive director of the Bowling Centers Association of Michigan, said it’s a step in the right direction.
“It means we can open up our doors. Something that we’ve been unable to do for six months. So this day we’ve been waiting for for quite some time. The restrictions seem to be a little bit severe, but we’re going to move forward and try to make the best of it as much as we can,” Goergen said.
One thing Whitmer didn’t address in her Sept. 3 announcement was movie theaters.
Matt McSparin, with GQT Theaters, said they are ready to reopen.
“We’re not sure what to do next to convince the governor’s office that we can do this as safe, or safer, more safe, than any other retailer that’s already open,” McSparin said.
He also said if they aren’t able to reopen soon, the results could be catastrophic.
“If there’s not some movement towards some sort of restricted opening of theaters soon, I do fear that it’s going to severely hamper the theater industry in Michigan, in particular,” McSparin said.
It’s a waiting game until Whitmer announces it is safe to reopen.
“My brethren in the theater industry are really starting to hit that point of no return. And we really don’t want to see that happen,” McSparin said.
After going bankrupt in February, GQT was recently bought out by a New York management and realty group. That allowed them to reopen 12 Michigan locations, but not the one in Saginaw County.
