Fire trucks from across Bay County rushed to the facilities of Bay View Foods and Mr. Chips on Oct. 3 after the Pinconning pickle factory caught fire.
“Don’t know what the future is going to hold right now, I rely on this place,” said Joe Feinman, a Bay City resident.
Feinman says he works in sanitation at the factory. He says this job is all he has, and that the work done inside helps provide pickle products to local and national food chains. “We supply a lot of product to a lot of restaurants that count on us for that product.”
Gary Vermeesch, VP of Operations summed up the devastation in one word. “Crushing. Crushing. Twenty-three years of working here and watching it go up in smoke.”
Smoke could be seen from miles away, and a strong vinegar scent hung in the air.
“This is the worst it’s smelled,” said homeowner Diane Babcok.
She lives right across from the factory and watched fire crews put the fire out.
“A little bit ago, it smelled pretty good. But now it’s all the debris that’s burning, I guess.”
The fire began in a processing room, and quickly spread to the insulation, Vermeesch told TV5. “It capsulated through the rest of the building. It kept burning.”
The damage to the facility is substantial.
Vermeesch said they have a lot of work ahead of them, but he’s optimistic.
“This company is strong. Strong family-owned company. We’ll get back. We’ll grow. We’ll get there. I hope as quickly as possible.”
And for the more than 150 employees, “Some of them I’ve already got plans for. What they can do. How I can utilize them. We’ll put them back. We’ll get everybody back going as quickly as we can,” Vermeesch said.
TV5 was told no one was hurt.
Some nearby residents were evacuated out of caution on Saturday night.
