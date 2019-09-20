With a new biography out and the new Tom Hanks film in theaters soon, Mr. Rogers is definitely trending.
Yet, when you conjure up warm childhood memories of Mr. Rogers your vision is probably nothing like this.
Costume company Yandy is hoping its "nicest neighbor" costumes will be a hot item this Halloween.
The costume sells for $59.95 and includes a cropped red sweater, collar and tie, and short gray shorts.
But the King Friday and Henrietta Pussycat puppets are not included.
You can find them at yandy.com. While you're there, don't miss sexy Buzz Lightyear or painter Bob Ross.
