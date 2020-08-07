The Marijuana Regulatory Agency is issuing a health and safety advisory bulletin after a confirmed complaint came in regarding pre-rolls contaminated with human saliva.
The pre-rolls were manufactured by 3842 Euclid LLC and dispersed to many marijuana sales locations, according to the MRA.
The licensee is cooperating with the investigation.
All contaminated pre-rolls have a label that indicates the license number of the marijuana business that sold the product as well as a tag number assigned to the product in the statewide monitoring system.
You can view all recalled products here.
The investigation is ongoing and more recalls may be issued in the future.
