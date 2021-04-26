The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association (MRLA) has launched a free food safety education online course developed for middle school-aged children and their families called SCRUB.
SCRUB club courses are available through Sep. 1 and cover the core food safety principles of proper handwashing, basic sanitation, cross-contamination, time, and temperature.
“Youth are spending more time in the kitchen cooking, and they need to know basic food safety for their health and well-being. The SCRUB Club will help ensure children and their families are consuming food that was properly prepared and stored, promoting good health,” said Amanda Smith, Executive Vice President, Education of the MRLA.
Families can take the course together and gain access to charts dealing with how long food can be safely stored in the refrigerator and freezer.
