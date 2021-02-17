Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke about a proposed plan that would drastically alter how restrictions are placed on Michigan restaurants as the industry calls for increased capacity in its dining rooms.
The plan, released Wednesday by the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association, calls for a metric-driven roadmap to eventually restore normal operations and keep more businesses from going under.
“This industry has been decimated over the year from the pandemic,” MRLA President and CEO Justin Winslow said.
The MRLA is hoping to restore normal operations within the hospitality industry. Winslow said the proposed plan aspires to provide a clear, metric-driven solution for elected officials that could enable hotel and restaurant operators to remain in business and restore jobs.
“It’s really time that this industry gets more clarity and what comes next and when,” Winslow said.
The first step of the plan is the creation of a reintegration schedule that directly ties restaurant and event space occupancy to the COVID-19 daily positive test rate, which is reported by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
“It’s really easy because you can see the data. It’s available to the public. It’s really easy to understand. And it ties that test positivity to COVID tests that day or for a short period of time, whether or not you’re at 50 percent capacity or hopefully soon, 100 percent occupancy,” Winslow said.
The second step of the plan focuses on the importance of a systematic and expedited vaccination of the hospitality industry as other essential frontline workers under the phase 1B category.
“To get people to feel confident that they can come back in large numbers,” Winslow said.
Winslow said other states, like Colorado and New York, have already begun the targets vaccination process of the hospitality industry.
“We are the state’s second largest employer. That’s a big deal,” he said.
The proposed plan from the MRLA relies heavily on the numbers.
