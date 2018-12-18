Michigan State Police said a 13-year-old boy was behind the wheel during an early-morning traffic stop in Mid-Michigan, and his little brother and cousin were riding with him.
It started at around 1:25 a.m. on Congress, near Oakley in Saginaw when troopers attempted to pull over a Buick Rendezvous because it didn’t have a license plate.
But once troopers got out to talk to the driver, the vehicle took off.
While MSP has a no pursuit policy, troopers did call in the information, and another trooper spotted the vehicle a few minutes later on Durand, near Irving.
The trooper pulled the vehicle over and found a 13-year-old Saginaw boy behind the wheel.
The boy’s 11-year-old brother was in the backseat, and a 15-year-old cousin was riding shotgun, according to MSP.
No one was hurt, and the brother and cousin were turned over to family members.
The 13-year-old driver was lodged in a juvenile facility, and is expected to be in court Tuesday afternoon.
It’s unclear who was supposed to be responsible for the boys at the time of the incident. It’s also not clear who the vehicle belongs to.
