An 11-year-old was grazed by a bullet, but police said she was not the target.
Michigan State Police and Saginaw Police were called to Bond and Lyons Street at around 5:55 p.m. on Thursday, August 29.
When officers arrived, they found an 11-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet while she was outside a home.
Witnesses told investigators that a suspect was involved in a dispute one block to the east of where the victim was, and he began shooting at a vehicle in the area.
A stray round is believed to have struck the child in the face area, according to MSP.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
