A four-year-old boy was critically hurt after he was hit by a car.
Michigan State Police said that at 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 8, troopers were called to the intersection of Bullock Street (M-65) and Sherman Street in the Iosco County community of Whittemore.
Investigators found that a 2012 Chevrolet Cruz, driven by a 36-year-old Twining woman, was northbound on M-65 when the child went into the road.
Witnesses immediately began first aid, including CPR. He was airlifted to a hospital downstate, and at last check was in critical condition.
Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, and it remains under investigation.
